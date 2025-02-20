Inside Elon Musk’s first 30 days with DOGE

ABC News’ Rachel Scott reports on the first 30 days of billionaire Elon Musk advising President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency — a new agency meant to slash government spending.

February 20, 2025

