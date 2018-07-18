Transcript for Inside the White House: Trump intelligence comments fallout

Diane Karen Travers let's go yeah. Design the White House. President trump was up very early Wednesday morning and on Twitter. Pushing back on those criticisms he's gotten about his press conference on Monday in Helsinki with the Russian president Vladimir Putin. The president writes quote. So many people at the higher ends of intelligence love my press conference performance in Helsinki but he doesn't say exactly who is referring to. The only public statement from anybody at the highest levels of the intelligence community came from Dan Coats the Director of National Intelligence. And it wasn't about the president's performance. Could set in a statement on Monday after that press conference that the intelligence community is consistent and clear in its assessments. A Russia's election meddling in 2016 and what Coates called the ongoing persuasive efforts by Russia to undermine American democracy. The president also is pushing back on some of the criticism that he wasn't tough enough on Vladimir Putin the president writes quote some people hate the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this there has been a lot of criticism from some Republicans to lawmakers up on Capitol Hill that the president. Needed to make it more clear that Russia is not a friend. But in adversary. I'm Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

