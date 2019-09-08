Transcript for 'We need intelligent background checks': Trump

Intelligence background. The wife. Republican or Democrat. I will value I do. But Donald that. He's totally on board that I've been waiting for your ball is totally boy I'd vote. Saturday that in some cases they Brent deadline but. Pretty hard line that it is pipeline what I think that I that is a positive way hardline the Second Amendment. They understand. We now live in vain people mentally ill people. Bad game. We don't want. And the world table I think that. The Republicans are going to be rated believe that guides along with the Democrats I spoke yesterday. I hope it upfield. Back. We have. Support. Really. Port. Back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.