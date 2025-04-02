International trade poised for disruption as Trump is set to announce tariffs

ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the reaction from the international community ahead of the Trump administration's tariff announcement.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live