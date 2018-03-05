Iowa could pass one of 'the most restrictive' abortion laws in the US

More
The "heartbeat bill" could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
0:21 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iowa could pass one of 'the most restrictive' abortion laws in the US
Lawmakers and Iowa have improved the most strict abortion bill in the country the so called heartbeat bill Bloc's most abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected. Which is typically six weeks into the pregnancy. Critics point out that at six weeks most women don't even know they're pregnant as yet the governor has not said whether she plans to sign that bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54903333,"title":"Iowa could pass one of 'the most restrictive' abortion laws in the US","duration":"0:21","description":"The \"heartbeat bill\" could ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.","url":"/Politics/video/iowa-pass-restrictive-abortion-laws-us-54903333","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.