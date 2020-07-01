Transcript for Iran will face consequences for any actions : Trump

They're allowed particular people. They're allowed to maim our people they're allowed to blow up everything that we happen there's nothing that stops them. And we are according to at various laws suppose to. Be very careful with their cultural. Heritage and you know what if that's what the laws I would I like to Obey the law. But think of it they kill our people they blow up our people that we have to be very gentle with air. Cultural institutions. But I'm okay with that it's okay with me. I will say this. If Iran does any thing that we shouldn't be doing they're going to be suffering the consequences and very strongly.

