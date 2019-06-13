Transcript for Iran responsible for attack on two tankers: Pompeo

It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic republic marauders responsible for the attacks that occurred in the gulf of Oman today. This assessment is based on intelligence. The weapons used the level of expertise needed execute the operation. Recent similar rating attacks on shipping. And the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication. This is only the latest in the series of attacks instigated by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its organs against American and allied interests. And they should be understood the context of forty years of unprovoked aggression against freedom loving nations. And April 22. Iran promised the world that would interrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. It is now working to X acute on that promise. In early may the revolutionary guard corps to under the Covert deployment of modified doubts capable of launching missiles. On May twelfth Ratajczak for commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz. And may fourteenth Iran back surrogates attacked by armed drones. Struck two strategic import oil pipelines. In the Saudi Arabia. On May nineteenth a rocket landed near the US embassy in Baghdad. On May 31 a car bomb in Afghanistan would have four US service members killed four Afghan civilians. And wounded bystanders. Yesterday a radio circuits part of missile in the Saudi Arabia striking arrivals terminal and international airport. Injuring 26 people. Taken as a whole these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security. A blatant assault on the freedom of navigation. And an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension. Iran.

