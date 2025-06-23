Some of Iran’s retaliation won’t unfold ‘for some time’: Former DHS official

The former DHS assistant secretary for counterterrorism, Elizabeth Neumann, says that most of Iran’s proxies are “pretty much decimated or severely hampered.”

June 23, 2025

