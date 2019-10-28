Now Playing: President Trump announces ISIS leader died in raid

Now Playing: Trump announces ISIS leader dies in US commando raid

Now Playing: House Democrats lay out next steps in Trump impeachment probe

Now Playing: ISIS leader died in US raid

Now Playing: Pentagon speaks about details of al-Baghdadi's death in US raid

Now Playing: Trump on releasing raid footage: ‘We’re thinking about it’

Now Playing: Chicago police superintendent fires back at Trump

Now Playing: Trump blasts Chicago police superintendent and actor Jussie Smollett

Now Playing: Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid scandal

Now Playing: White House blocks testimony in impeachment probe

Now Playing: Trump defends statement made against former chief of staff John Kelly

Now Playing: Former Rep. John Conyers has died at the age of 90

Now Playing: Democrat Congresswoman steps down amid ethics investigation

Now Playing: Congresswoman Katie Hill resigns

Now Playing: House impeachment investigators heard from America’s top European diplomat

Now Playing: 'I love this man': Presidents Clinton, Obama remember Elijah Cummings

Now Playing: 'I don't buy that Democratic voters really want another candidate': Nate Silver

Now Playing: Bolton 'has very relevant information and we want him to testify': Rep. Adam Schiff

Now Playing: 'We are not done with ISIS yet': Retired Adm. Stavridis on the death of ISIS leader