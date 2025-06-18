Israel-Iran conflict creating growing division among Trump's MAGA base

A growing division among President Donald Trump's MAGA base has formed as the Israel-Iran conflict continues.

June 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live