Ivanka Trump: 'I have zero concern' about Mueller investigation

The president's daughter and senior advisor spoke exclusively to 'The View' co-host Abby Huntsman.
0:38 | 02/08/19

Transcript for Ivanka Trump: 'I have zero concern' about Mueller investigation
Animal investigation sounds like it's coming to an end at some point soon you said before nothing concerns you know. Some of the presence former aides have have now been charged and people are saying look the walls are closing in. Sitting here now knowing that. It is almost over. Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love. Not being involved I'm not. I'm reeling. You mentioned in Moscow Hudson ought to perfect example there's nothing there. Yet it's created weeks and weeks and months and headlines. So now I have zero concern.

