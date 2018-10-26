'I've been toned down,' Trump told reporters while discussing the political rhetoric

"I think I could really tone it up because as you know, the media has been unfair to me" said the president.
0:42 | 10/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I've been toned down,' Trump told reporters while discussing the political rhetoric
I did not I did not in my basement of that I don't know higher anyway today. Person that referred me over others but I did that yeah. Well I think I've been done what I didn't really dug it up because you know the media's been extremely unfair of me. For the Republican Party. I think it is very very. The Republican Party and the way. They have this man that. They write articles about that many of them a bit that bad the media has been unbelievable AM the Republicans. But with a all of that big bad world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

