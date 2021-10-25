Jan. 6 panel recommends contempt for Meadows

The House select committee recommended holding Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's last chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition under subpoena.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live