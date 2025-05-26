JD Vance honors ‘the very best of us’ at Arlington National Cemetery

Speaking of the fallen, the vice president said, “They stood, not apart from us, but among us. Ordinary men and women who chose to shoulder an impossible burden.”

May 26, 2025

