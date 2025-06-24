Jeffries dismayed by delay of congressional briefing on Iran strikes

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries derided the Trump administration for keeping lawmakers in the dark about details of President Trump’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.

June 24, 2025

