Jeffries sets new record for longest House speech ever

At 1:26 p.m., House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the record for the longest House floor remarks in U.S. history, surpassing the previous mark set by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy in 2021.

July 3, 2025

