Transcript for Jennifer Williams calls Trump’s call with Ukrainian president ‘unusual’

I've here today pursuant to subpoena and prepared to answer your questions to the best of my abilities. I've had the privilege of working as us foreign service officer for nearly fourteen years. Working for three different presidential administrations. Through Republican and one democratic. I join a State Department in 2006. After serving in the Department of Homeland Security undersecretary Michael Chertoff. It was with great pride and conviction that I swore an oath to uphold and defend the constitution. Administered by a personal hero of mine former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice. As a career officer I am committed to serving the American people in advancing American interests abroad. In support of the president's foreign policy objectives. I've been inspired and encouraged and that journey. By the thousands of other dedicated public servants I'm proud to call colleagues across the foreign service civil service. Military. And federal law enforcement agencies. I've served overseas to Ers in Kingston Jamaica. Beirut Lebanon and London United Kingdom. I have worked to implement humanitarian assistance programs to serve millions of victims of the Syria conflict. And served as an advisor on Middle East issues to the deputy secretary of state. And the spring it was the greatest honor of my career to be asked to serve as a special advisor to the vice president for Europe and Russia. Over the past eight months I've been privileged to work with the dedicated and capable men and women of the office of the vice president. To advance the administration's agenda. I've also worked closely with talented and committed colleagues at the National Security Council. State Department department of defense and other agencies to advance and promote US foreign policy objectives. In this capacity I've advised him prepared the vice president for engagements related to Ukraine. As you are aware on November 7 I appeared before the committee for a closed door deposition. Pursuant to a subpoena. I'd like to take this opportunity to briefly summarize my my recollection. Of some of the events I expect the committee may ask me about. On April 21. Blood and here's a Lansky won the Ukrainian presidential election. On April 23 the vice president called to congratulate president elect's Lansky. During the call which I participated and the vice president accepted an invitation to attend president all excellence is upcoming inauguration. Providing that the scheduling worked out. The vice president had only a narrow window of availability at the end of may. And the Ukrainian parliament would not meet to set a date for the inauguration. Until after may fourteenth. As a result we did not expect to know whether the vice president would be could attends until May fourteenth at the earliest. Filling needling culinary trip preparations in early may. On May thirteenth an assistant to the vice president's chief of staff. Called an informed me that president trump had decided that the vice president would not attends the inauguration in Ukraine. She did not provide any further explanation. I relayed that instruction to others involved in planning the potential trip. I also informed the Tennessee that the vice president would not be attending. So that it can identify head of delegation to represented the United States at president elect's Glenn skis inauguration. On July 3 I learned that the Office of Management and Budget had placed a hold on a trash of security assistance designated for Ukraine. According to the information I received a Lindy was reviewing whether the funding was aligned with the administration's priorities. I subsequently attended meetings of the policy coordination committee where the hold on Ukrainian security assistance was discussed. During those meetings representatives of the state and defense departments. Advocated that the hold should be lifted. And Ellen B representatives reported that the White House chief of staff had directed that the hold should remain in place. On September 11 I learned that the hold on security assistance for Ukraine had been released. I have never learns what prompted that decision. On July 25 along with several of my colleagues I listen to a call between president trump and presidents Len ski. The content of which has since been publicly reported. Prior to July 25 I had participated in roughly a dozen other presidential phone calls. During my clothes store deposition. Members of the committee asked about my personal views and whether I had any concerns about the July 25 call. As I testified then I found on July 25 phone call unusual because in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed. Involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter. After the July Tony fifth call I provided an update and the vice president's daily briefing book. Indicating that president trump how to call that day with presidents Len ski. A hard copy of the memorandum transcribing the call was also included in the book. I do not know whether the vice president reviewed my update or the ten script. I did not discuss the July 25 call with vice president or any of my colleagues in the office of the vice president or the Genesee. On August 29 I learned that the vice president would be traveling to Poland to meet with presidents Len ski on September 1. At the September 1 meeting which I attendant. Presidential and ski asked the vice president about news articles reporting a hold on US security assistance for Ukraine. The vice president responded that Ukraine had the United States' unwavering support. And promise to relay their conversation to president trump that night. During the September 1 meeting. Neither the vice president nor presidents Len ski mention a specific investigations discussed during the July 25 phone call. Thank you again for the opportunity to provide a statement. I'd be happy to answer earning questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.