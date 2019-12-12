Jerry Nadler gives opening remarks at impeachment ‘markup’

More
The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday evening takes up the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for debate and approval.
1:51 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jerry Nadler gives opening remarks at impeachment ‘markup’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday evening takes up the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for debate and approval.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67672489","title":"Jerry Nadler gives opening remarks at impeachment ‘markup’","url":"/Politics/video/jerry-nadler-opening-remarks-impeachment-markup-67672489"}