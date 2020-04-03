Transcript for Jill Biden blocks protester from storming stage

You'll want to show you'll moment it's getting a lot of attention this is from Joseph Biden's victory speech. Where Biden's wife Jill is blocking a protestor from storming the stage grabbing that woman by her wrist. And pushing her away because behind every great man is a great woman strong arming to protest move they see it there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.