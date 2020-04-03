Jill Biden blocks protester from storming stage

The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden grabbed the woman by her wrist and pushed her away during her husband’s victory speech on Super Tuesday.
0:17 | 03/04/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jill Biden blocks protester from storming stage
You'll want to show you'll moment it's getting a lot of attention this is from Joseph Biden's victory speech. Where Biden's wife Jill is blocking a protestor from storming the stage grabbing that woman by her wrist. And pushing her away because behind every great man is a great woman strong arming to protest move they see it there.

