Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter was discharged from the hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection, according to The Carter Center.
0:21 | 12/04/19

Transcript for Jimmy Carter discharged from hospital
Former president Jimmy Carter's back home tonight after doctors discharged him from a Georgia hospital the 95 year old was treated over the weekend for a urinary tract infection. It was just the latest hospitalization for Carter who last month needed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain. Through a spokesperson Carter said he looks forward to additional rest and recovery.

