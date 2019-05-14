Joe Biden calls out Trump's support for Putin

More
Former Vice President Biden attacks Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him "a dictator" and "a kleptomaniac".
0:16 | 05/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Joe Biden calls out Trump's support for Putin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"Former Vice President Biden attacks Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him \"a dictator\" and \"a kleptomaniac\".","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63018905","title":"Joe Biden calls out Trump's support for Putin","url":"/Politics/video/joe-biden-calls-trumps-support-putin-63018905"}