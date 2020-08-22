Transcript for Joe Biden becomes Democratic presidential nominee, Biden-Harris ticket makes history

I'm Mary Alice parks but the latest in politics this week. It was an unconventional convention put together fast in this -- it air there was also thirty years in the making for the or vice president Joseph Biden. Joseph Biden getting high praise for his powerful and hopeful acceptance speech. Focused on a message of unity I'll work hard for those who didn't support me. As hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me. For decades or vice president has connected with voters by talking about his own experiences with loss this week he again showed his unique ability to speak to greet he argued the personal tragedies in his life. Losing so many family members make him best suited for this moments when so many in the country are herding. Have some idea how it feels to lose someone you love. I know that deep black hole and opens up and in my earlier chest and you feel like you're being sucked into it I found the best way through pain and loss and grief. To find purpose. Democrats' message with the president's front should be held accountable for the extent of the lost lives and livelihoods cost iconic nineteen. And at the nation needs healing for sickness as beyond the virus to there is no vaccine. For racism they spoke about tough issues like police brutality and gun control and painted a dire picture of how are in May need to vote this fall. Folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting now next week if the Republicans turn. President trump plans to accept the party's nomination at the White House still big questions about who exactly will be there for the speech now. Some top Republican's including members of the bush family as well some leading senators have really tried to distance themselves from the president's convention. I'm Mary Alice park in Washington with ABC news.

