Transcript for Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren battle over health care plans

For that you are records you want to turn to the democratic primary race which continues apace right now in a very interest in development. Over health care plane out of the last 4448 hours between Elizabeth Warren and Joseph Biden started by Elizabeth Warren taking on Joseph Biden. With some pretty interest in swipes let's listen to her comments that started all this. So. If Joseph Biden doesn't want. Firm it's not you. Undated. All the we're building up Poland affordable care if they don't. Democrats. Are not gonna win. By repeating Republican talking points. And light dusting off the points of view. I'll try it. Insurance companies. And a giant drug companies they don't want to see any change in the law my interview. Warren Payne eighteen Biden as a defender of insurance companies as potentially a Republican talking points pusher. Hitting back today and post on medium where he. Goes after Elizabeth Warren suggests that she herself as a Republican at one point and is in the representative of elite isn't. It's working for them working and middle class people do not share we know you best you know nothing. If you are only as far as I and you agree with me mentality this is no way to get anything done is no way to bring the country together he says knowing to be down trump. Rick the eve of the (%expletive) or get sharper. This is an escalation from Joseph Biden he was asked and as we have a fund raiser in Washington today you know about his attacks on models that worries about attacking her I'm just responding to our tax sure we'll just what that's an attack that those are fighting words and he knows exactly what he's doing with that. And I actually think he's election results are going to give new life to this debate because you have in the wake of this a range of moderate saying look. These people that one in Kentucky and an in Virginia the see Cecil candidates that we saw even in Pennsylvania and I Iowa. They didn't win by running on Medicare for all they way they read by being pragmatic. The. The console progressive Democrats who go out there and trying to reflect local issues and local values and there's a growing concern about this divide that that is epitomized now by Biden. That for all the advantages the Democrats have coming out of 2019 and going to 20/20 the biggest group up by getting the wrong candidate. It's going to be an explosive debate night in Atlanta coming up on the twentieth and remember we know you'll be there thanks so much Rick for coming over thanks.

