Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Who is Joe Sestak?
I'm completely expenditures. Then I mean I don't have agreed yeah. I'm. I'm from. A. Okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:37","description":"The Democrat is a former Pennsylvania congressman and three-star Navy admiral. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65343417","title":"Who is Joe Sestak?","url":"/Politics/video/joe-sestak-65343417"}