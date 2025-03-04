Johnson tries to bring chamber to order, has Democrat removed during Trump speech

Speaker Mike Johnson is standing up, slamming his gavel and tried to restore order and "decorum." As he did, he had the sergeant at arms remove Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas.

March 4, 2025

