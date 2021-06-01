Transcript for Jon Ossoff comments on GA runoff election

Knight now to beat this virus and rush economic relief to the people of our state and to the American people. I will work in the US senate to support a robust public health response so that we can defeat this virus. Putting Georgia's own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the league trusting medical expertise. Doctors and scientists. To bring the two schools to bear but technology to Barrett the ingenuity to bear and the resources to bear necessary to stop the spread of this virus. To defeat it and to get our daily lives back. And two Russian direct economic relief to people who need help right now. This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this aid for all the people of this state. And they won't beat my guiding principles. As I served this state. In the US senate ensuring that every Georgian has great health care no matter our wealth. Ensuring that we invest in an economic recovery that includes all communities that rebuilds our State's infrastructure. That lays the foundations for prosperity. In rural Georgia suburban communities and urban communities like. And securing equal justice for all. Following in the footsteps of leaders who have departed us in this last year like congressman John Lewis and CT Vivian. I want to thank the people of Georgia for participating in this election everybody who cast your ballot everybody who put your faith and confidence. In our democracy's capacity. To deliver the representation that we deserve whether you were forming or against me out before you in the US senate I will serve all the people of the state. How will give it everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the US senate. I want to thank all the volunteers who poured their hearts and souls. Into this campaign I want to make my family for their support and their patients I want to thank my wonderful wife Alicia who as we speak is at the hospital. Thing Georgia mothers deliver healthy babies helping save lives let's. And you late in the spirit of courage and heroism. Of those who have given so much to the health response to this crisis as we unite as a people to overcome this challenge of cold mid nineteen. And to build a republic that lives up to our highest ideals of equality and God's eyes. And equal justice under the law Georgia thank you so much for the confidence that you've placed in me. I am honored. Honored by your support. Buyer confidence buyer trust. And I will look forward to serving you in the United States senate when integrity. With humility would honor and getting things done for the people of Georgia thank you so much.

