Transcript for Judge: Asylum claims based on domestic, gang violence cannot be categorically denied

In the meantime a key ruling in immigration of hate federal judge has blocked an attempt by the trip administration to limit asylum. The judge rejected the president's policy of preventing immigrants who have suffered. Gang violence or domestic abuse from Seeking Asylum. A judge ruled some of the administration's guidelines cannot be used to determine whether a migrant has a credible fear of persecution in their home countries. White house calls a ruling the latest example of judicial activism.

