Judge rules Trump admin. cannot continue to detain activist Mahmoud Khalil

A New Jersey federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from deporting or continuing to detain Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

June 11, 2025

