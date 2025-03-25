Judicial orders against Trump ‘a dangerous trend’: Speaker Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson issued an open threat to the federal judiciary, saying Congress has the authority to stop providing funding to federal courts.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live