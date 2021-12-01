Transcript for Julian Castro responds to President Donald Trump after border wall visit

President trump travel to the US Mexico border today. He wanted to draw attention to what he considers to be one of the administration's successes completing more than 400 miles of the border wall over the past four years civil rights organizations. Are gathered there. A to condemn the president's visit. And his administration's immigration policies former secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development a former mayor of San San Antonio Leon Castro was one of the leaders here there today and he joins us. Live from the Rio Grande Valley very good to have you with us secretary castor and let me ask you president truck traveled to the border there what a brag on his immigration policies didn't and the work done on the border wall. Take a listen to the president today. Excess. When I took office we inherited a broken dysfunctional and open border. Everybody was pouring in it will. Working alongside here is in this great outdoor space look at EDO wall. We reformed our immigration system and achieve the most secure southern border in US history. It is at a level that it's never been before. We just go on the cartels. Coyotes and a special address and we restored the rule of law. If so as president from today senator castor that big yeah change of policy and politics and border during the presidency what's the reaction there on the border degree in the Latino community to what this administration has accomplished or. Not. It's not surprising to Donald Trump native is at Uga border today you know he started his campaign when he fifteen of course. At his announcement by a falling immigrants from Mexico rapists. And criminals and every time he's gotten some Hindu political hot water. And he feels like he's losing his grip perhaps supply and conservatives. He goes back to his red meat issue which is to demonize to other rise to scapegoat. Immigrants to scapegoat brown people and that's what it's doing today he's trying to hear. Stir that up one more time. The other thing that's consistent about him is that it continues to lie you know he's touting Barrett their 450 miles. Quarter wall that have been built up during his administration. AC BP study found it. Actually only thirty miles. Of new fancy or wall there's been built. And show just like Mexico didn't pay for the wall even though he promised that he hardly got a thing garden human body you know his own standards. This is a president who words failed the only thing that he is accomplished is dead instead of building up birth are great wall around us. He's built up wall between us Americans or American. Family member to family member he's polarized this country like never before. President trump denying now any responsibility for inciting violence at the capitol today he's calling. His speech to the rally that they quote appropriate. So during his time in office do you think president's trumps rhetoric has raised the risk of violence political violence in our country. Well there's no question about that I think back to be. The murder of 22 people at a Wal-Mart in El Paso in August 3 when he nineteen. A man drove ten hours. -- gunned down. Mostly Mexicans and Mexican Americans he said that he was inspired. By the rhetoric our president trump. And what we saw in January 6 at the capitol was just one more example of that this president has incited. Violence incited insurrection last week. And again. Consistently he fails to take any kind of responsibility. Or is actions are his words. Here is a failed president he has eight or nine days left. And fortunately we're gonna get a president in Joseph Biden you're actually a man of character. Who will keep its word what they can get into every minute and to try to unify the country that it divided. And be a president for all people not just some people. Unfortunately there are now some new security threats in all fifty states after last week's. Attempted insurrection of former mayor and given your experience as a former mayor how ocean city's be preparing. For this coming week. It's becoming clear a dead. The FBI for instance at Warren Barrett capitol police about the danger of violence last week. They were overwhelmed the DC police were overwhelmed that National Guard did not get parents aren't so. Last week was perhaps a textbook example of of everything it can't go wrong. And local law enforcement state law enforcement and federal law enforcement. I have the opportunity now to make sure that there's. Amazing and tremendous coordination among those agencies. To protect these state capitals. And they are supporters with that effort I don't think anybody has a problem with people peacefully. I demonstrating. Error expressing their views that's what happened. Last summer reflect lives matter the vast vast majority of those we're peaceful demonstrators who were simply. Ask you for equality in this country but what we saw the other day and what's threatens. For a few days from now with the state capitals is very different people bring assault weapons threatening violence talking about. Overthrowing our government. Your every local law enforcement state and federal law enforcement needs to be in on the coordination with start. And senator finally. He served in the Obama administration corset ran for president do you in your brother is now in the house of represent we're talking about accountability here there's a momentous question before the country right now. Giving Democrats should be pushing ahead. With impeachment given that there's only eight or nine days left in president trumps administration. Yes I do no reason for that it is. Dead Donald Trump did something. That is unprecedented. That disqualifies him from serving not only as president but my Brothers died yesterday even. There's a school board member anywhere in this country he incited insurrection. Against the government of the United States against the peaceful transition of power that they're under Kurds are very democracy. He's threatened our democracy by doing merit and it doesn't matter where the other eight days left or there had been 800 days left in his term. You need to stamp that into history. For future leaders as something that will not be tolerated if there will be consequences for it we don't do that. We risked sending a message. Here future leaders in this country megalomaniac. Who may be in the mold of Donald Trump good it's okay. To try and steal an election. Horse and he send a signal to countries around the world. That America's declining get our democracy is not nearly what it once was and perhaps more normal more vulnerable in the future because of that. So yes we need important impeachment. All right serious question who Leon Castro good to see you thanks very much for being with us today. Thank you.

