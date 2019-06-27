Transcript for Justices rule courts cannot police partisan gerrymandering

In a highly anticipated decision today the Supreme Court ruling on a pair of high profile cases. In a 54 ruling the Supreme Court deciding federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting. Chief Justice John Roberts writing the opinion saying Gary's no way to properly testing and decide whether district lines have been drawn for partisan reasons in that quote voters and elected officials should decide this political dispute not the courts justice Kagan writing the dissent saying in part quote the practices challenged in these cases imperil our system of government. The decision is in response to challenges against both parties Republicans in North Carolina Democrats in Maryland. Bolt accused of re drawing political districts for partisan gain this is an issue that. You know both Republicans and Democrats are guilty of also today the Supreme Court issuing a ruling over whether adding a question citizenship to the census would be unconstitutional. The decision blocking the addition of the question for now saying the commerce department's explanation for why this question was necessary. Was insufficient the drug administration has argued the citizenship question would help enforce the voting rights act but the sentence his own experts have said the question would make the count less accurate putting this question on the senses. It's going to cause six and a half million people. Not to respond today the Supreme Court did not completely rule out adding the question in the future sending the case back to the lower courts to give the commerce secretary an opportunity. To further explain there. This decision on the citizenship question kind of leads the 20/20 cents is hanging in the balance the wording is now not yet finalized but the forms are supposed to be finished by Monday. Cover all ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.