Transcript for Kanye West to meet with Trump, Kushner at White House

Kanye West is reportedly headed to the White House just days after defending president counts on Saturday Night Live in New York Times reports west will have lunch with the president after meeting with trump sunning on Jared. To discuss criminal justice reform and manufacturing jobs your Chicago back in 2009 TMZ reported that trump wanted people to boycott con Yale over the DNA incident with Taylor's lips. Well now that swift has endorsed a Democrat. President said he likes her music 25% less.

