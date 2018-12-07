Transcript for Kavanaugh continues Hill charm offensive

I'm Alan Rogan on Capitol Hill where these hallways are going to be seeing a lot of judge Brett Cavanaugh over the next few months. As he makes his charm offense did talking to members of the senate who are going to be in charge of confirming him to the Supreme Court. He's met with six senate Republicans so far the TDs he's been a nominee. Anything singing his praises but not every senate Republican is a sure thing for his support. Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski who both support abortion rights. Are concerned about Kavanagh has inclination possibly to overturn key decisions such as Roe vs. Wade senator Rand Paul who has concerns about Kevin and his views on government surveillance. We caught up with all three of them in the past 24 hours should be told us. Or in senator Paul's case what they didn't tell us. Any chance you could lose demonstrated hostility to grow. I would not be a person. Can I thought pork I have not seen that we Janice Cavanaugh. But obviously. That's an issue that I. I have it. Got me into my deep guy again to remind I'm in many many opinions that judge cap conference. Has been hard and so I've got sent the got a lot of work ahead in this weekend. What do you think Jack Kavanagh. I valley road in on Capitol Hill thanks for watching ABC news lie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.