Transcript for Kavanaugh and Ford to testify

We begin with the high stakes battle for the Supreme Court just hours away now. The back to back testimonies from Brad kava nine the woman accusing him of sexual assault. Cavanaugh will use his opening statement to dismiss the allegations as last minute smears. And Christine causing Ford will recount the alleged assault that she says drastically altered her life and you this morning a third accuser has now come forward with explosive new claims against Kavanagh. ABC's lot of Zach has a new details from Capitol Hill good morning line. Good morning Q Candace and Stephanie with the country watching. Two different versions of the young Greg Kavanagh will be on display here today on one side the choir boy the high school virgin. On the other a hard partying drinker and alleged sexual assault there. Calvin Allen the first of his accusers doctor Christine bloody Ford will be grilled today in an attempt to find the truth I don't think that question. That on what. And a new look at exactly what bloody for both say paints an emotional picture beginning her opening statement with I am here today not because I want to be him terrified. Meanwhile an excerpt from capitol statement reading in part. I drink beer on weekends with my friends sometimes I had too many. In retrospect I said and did things in high school that make me cringe now but remaining adamant thing I have never sexually assaulted anyone not in high school not in college. Not ever. But there is another major development playing out a third person coming forward. Julie sweat neck. She's held security clearances from the Homeland Security state and Treasury Department and she claims in a sworn affidavit that she saw Calvin on drink excessively. And engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls. And she alleges that Kavanagh was present at a house party in 1982. When sputnik says she herself was a victim of gang rape. I mean did he tell them that declaration are specific. They arc shocking. But above all else they are true. ABC news has been on able to corroborates what next allegations the judge Cavanaugh says this is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and it's never happened to president trump says there's going to be watching are they liars can tell you have to watch I'm intimacy. What should it was possible that they will be convincing. And will they convince America people today across the nation will decide. But it's worth noting that of the now three main accusers only doctor Christine blog before will testifying today. And that's the only testimony from any of the accusers before the Senate Judiciary Committee votes. Tomorrow and this study. He would that's Atlanta it is expected to last several hours the hearing today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.