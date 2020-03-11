Transcript for Key states to watch on Election Night

ABC news political director Rick Klein announcer Ric. We just heard from our team out in those critical swing states so what's things are you watching most closely for tomorrow night in and which ones can president Shimon Joseph Biden. Can not afford to lose. Gayle Lindsay starting with what president trump he has to defend the sun belt. And he's on defense and a whole lot of states and if you look. At the map you have states like Florida like North Carolina. Georgia Arizona. Even Texas. If presidential loses any of those states. His coalition begins to crumble and Joseph Biden is talking about not just a win. But a big win the flip side of that. For Joseph Biden he is got to bring back that classic blue wall in the upper midwest Pennsylvania Wisconsin Michigan and particularly Pennsylvania. That has to be Biden country if he wins some combination of those states he's on a good path if he wins all three of those states Joseph Biden will become the next president. And of course we've been preparing that this could be a long election night or even a long week but what could make it an early night on. On knowing the likely winner and it what scenarios could distract out much longer. Yet looking at the time zones there are several states that have relatively early poll closing times and also are expected it to report back a good chunk of the vote fairly quickly. Looking at Florida looking at North Carolina looking at Georgia even Ohio you know Jon Karl I talk to the secretary of state ever powerhouse politics by has just today. He said. That they're gonna have a lot of vote including a lot of the early vote. Very quickly. And if Biden wins any combination of those visually any of those states we may not be looking I had someone has got 270 electoral votes but I think we're gonna know what kind of night we have if on the other hand. Most of those states stay read or all those states say red. They could come down to a dog fight. I may be an overtime situation in Wisconsin. A Michigan again Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Pennsylvania while we know from authorities there they're not gonna have most of the vote counted from the early in the early though the people who voted early. Until a Wednesday at the earliest maybe more like there is there Friday. Give president from very clear he doesn't want that over time scenario which so control of the senate is also very much at stake for tomorrow night what are the key states the Democrats are. Are targeting to win back a majority. The senate very much in play they need to do Democrats really pick up. A net of three they're expected to lose the Alabama senate seats are really they have to pick up some combination of four here looking at Maine Colorado Arizona all places with incumbent Republican senators who are very much on the ropes. North Carolina a similar situation Thom Tillis hasn't led in polls for a long time. Jodi arts in Iowa a lot of people think that could be the critical one to ten to make or break the majority and a look at Georgia this is fascinating when you there's actually two races on the ballot in Georgia Democrats are competitive and bowl but there's a quirk in Georgia law you need to get 50% of the vote there are so there are multiple candidates in both races. It's possible the Democrats. Snapped a snag one of those but I think fall just short we're talking about a runoff that isn't gonna have until January that talk about it overnights overtime situation it could be awhile for the for control of the senate. No OK Rick Klein thank you so much to you and our entire political team in tomorrow night be sure to tune into our live election coverage beginning at 7 PM. I'll be joining George stated in the entire team here in new York and across the battleground states again our election night coverage begins at 7 PM eastern tomorrow night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.