Reaction to the vice presidential debate coming in, including from president trump. The tweets have started. Not a tweet storm. He didn't think kamala Harris did very well, not surprising. I have to say, watching both of them, what you saw was a contrast to Donald Trump. It was in a way like both of them were against Donald Trump, at least in terms of demeanor, in the way they presented themselves. Mike pence said it was a privilege to be on the same stage as kamala Harris, commending her for making history. Hardly the approach that Donald Trump has taken towards Joe Biden. It was also some what maddening at times to see both of them avoid answering basic questions and not really seeing enough of a followup. But especially Mike pence and anybody, as I know you have many times, George, interviewed Mike pence, knows he has an amazing ability not to answer a direct question. And you really have to press him, there was no real opportunity to do it here. I recall a coronavirus briefing back in April where the president marvelled at pence, saying, that was one of the most amazing answers I've ever seen, because you spoke for five minutes and you didn't touch the question. That's the approach he took over and over again tonight. I want to bring that to Martha Raddatz. You interviewed Mike pence, you interviewed many of the people in Washington every single day, every single week, but you also moderated debates, and as I said at the top, Susan page had some very well-crafted questions, but what good is that if you don't follow up to get the answer? I think one of the things is you really do have to listen to what they're saying and then follow up and we seemed to move pretty quickly onto the next question. There were very few answers to questions that Susan page asked. And they were well-crafted questions, but you really didn't get a lot of answers. I actually thought the debate in itself was a little bit of an overcorrection of last week, I know Mike pence said they had a vigorous debate, but I think basically there were a lot of talking points. They both got their talking points out. They both made it through. And can I just say one more tiny thing, George, when I hear people say, talk about mansplaining and talk about kamala Harris, a man shouldn't interrupt her, it's going to look bad, kamala Harris is a vice presidential candidate, she should be able to stand up for herself. Yes, it's history-making, yes, you can talk about her history who she is and she's a woman of color there, but a man can interrupt another vice presidential candidate. It is up to that candidate to talk back, to interrupt themselves or to hold about that debate in any way they could. Cecilia Vega, take on that point. One of the headlines coming out of this debate, George, is going to be the remarkable split screen that we saw and the facial expressions that kamala Harris had as vice president Mike pence was talking. That really is going to be a big takeaway. I want to go back to this question of issues not being answered, because that is the other big headline out of this. And here's why it matters. Because we have the two oldest presidential candidates in history running at the top of these tickets. And these issues that they -- that these two candidates, vice presidential candidates did not address, packing the supreme court, health care, the future of covid come January, February, 2021, are issues that these two people, they may very well have to address if something were to happen to the two people at the top of the ticket. Cecilia, thank you. Byron Pitts, did you learn anything tonight? George, in a word, no. The candidates spent the most time talking about these three issues. Foreign policy, covid and race. And I think America got to see how the two campaigns, see the role differently. At one point, pence said, I trust our justice system. Well, George, that's the whole purpose, the whole reason why we're having that racial reckoning in America today. Because most Americans and statistically, that's not true. So, I don't think we learned anything new. I think it reinforced the narrative about how these two campaigns see America. And Terry Moran, as we said at the top of this broadcast, two candidates, two different Americas, speaking in two very different ways. Very much so, but speaking as others have said, you know, from the moment that Donald Trump came down that escalator, he has dominated American politics. It has been the trump show. His gigantic personality, with his colossal need to dominate every hour of the news cycle and here tonight, as Cecilia said to the two oldest presidential candidates we've ever had, we got a glimpse of the future. What is American politics without Donald Trump? Well, it turns out to look a little bit like American politics before Donald Trump. And that, I think, for a lot of Americans, is going to be reassuring. Rahm E man yum, you agree with that? Well, I think one of the things I would say, no, I don't. I think that -- you have an election here, here's how I say it. Joe Biden is a change agent. Donald Trump is a disruptor. And I don't -- I think we should draw that distinction. Usually elections are status quo versus change. This is change versus disruptor. And I think the way Donald Trump is now losing seniors, women with college degrees, women without college degrees, suburban voters, they do not like the distraction that comes from a disrun Torp. So, this is a different type of election than we have ever seen between change and disruptor and I think, in fact, the American people are, all of them, are just exhausted and have made a referendum on Donald Trump. I actually think one other thing that we should not lose sight is, kamala Harris showed she would be a partner with Joe Biden. She called him Joe. Pence said he was going to be a loyal soldier. Very different type of vice presidents. And to say this is a different kind of election may be the understatement of the

