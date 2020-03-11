Keystone State scramble

More
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden blitz Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
3:33 | 11/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Keystone State scramble

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden blitz Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73982628","title":"Keystone State scramble","url":"/Politics/video/keystone-state-scramble-73982628"}