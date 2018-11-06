Kim Jong Un, Trump arrive at summit

More
The landmark meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un is slated to happen in mere moments.
1:12 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kim Jong Un, Trump arrive at summit
This. Is an ABC news special report trump than the historic summit bell reporting from the sale. George Stephanopoulos. Good evening and welcome to a moment of history. We are live from Singapore where president trump is about to become the first American president to meet with a dictator of North Korea. It is a moment rich with opportunity and risk success here could reduce the risk of nuclear war usher in a new era of peace. They're could force military action a catastrophic conflict with US troops right on the front lines that is where president trump will greet Kim Jong line. It's a meeting months in the making hard to believe. That just months ago both leaders with threatening each other a nuclear obliteration. They're expected to walk out there it's on Santos island here in Singapore the capella hotel. Treat each other before the cameras then go behind closed doors for about 45 minutes alone only translators. And then they'll be joined by the broader delegation supposed to last most of the day but both president trump. And Kim expected to leave Singapore before the end of the day right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55820511,"title":"Kim Jong Un, Trump arrive at summit","duration":"1:12","description":"The landmark meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un is slated to happen in mere moments.","url":"/Politics/video/kim-jong-trump-arrive-summit-55820511","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.