Transcript for Kim Jong Un, Trump arrive at summit

This. Is an ABC news special report trump than the historic summit bell reporting from the sale. George Stephanopoulos. Good evening and welcome to a moment of history. We are live from Singapore where president trump is about to become the first American president to meet with a dictator of North Korea. It is a moment rich with opportunity and risk success here could reduce the risk of nuclear war usher in a new era of peace. They're could force military action a catastrophic conflict with US troops right on the front lines that is where president trump will greet Kim Jong line. It's a meeting months in the making hard to believe. That just months ago both leaders with threatening each other a nuclear obliteration. They're expected to walk out there it's on Santos island here in Singapore the capella hotel. Treat each other before the cameras then go behind closed doors for about 45 minutes alone only translators. And then they'll be joined by the broader delegation supposed to last most of the day but both president trump. And Kim expected to leave Singapore before the end of the day right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.