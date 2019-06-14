Transcript for Kim Kardashian West speaks at criminal justice reform event at White House

The amount of letters that I get with people just needing transportation to job interviews to jobs these people want to work. They wants the best outcome and I'm so happy to be here today. Amongst people that want the same thing and that really. Believe in supporting. Their reentry so I'm so happy to announce today bags we have. Me. A ride share. Partnership. Where. Formally incarcerated people will be gifted. Gift cards. So that they can get rights to in from. Job interviews to and from jobs family members it and that is cell important so needed. And they just wanna think the president are really standing behind this issue and seeing the compassion that he's had for criminal justice. Has been really remarkable so I just want to think all of the organizations. That are you know partnering. With. Everything that's going on and really being supportive has it really does mean a lot to so many people that I've had the pleasure to speak to and I think the ultimate goal is everyone wants the community to be safe and the more opportunity. We have and that they happen the support that we help give them in this safe where. Everyone will be in their recidivism rate will be. Continued suggests. Get lower and so I'm just thankful to everyone here that's and support and so proud of this partnership with the right share ordinance each. A. I think she's pretty popular in. What it.

