Transcript for Kim Kardashian West visits White House to discuss clemency case

Reality star Kim card ash infection just left after visiting the White House a short time ago she was there to discuss prison reform which are commissioner. Just a little less than an hour there Kardashian is pushing for a partner pardon rather for a great grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson is serving a life sentence with how parole. For a first time. Drug offense.

