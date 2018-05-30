Kim Kardashian West visits White House to discuss clemency case

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wednesday brought her quest for clemency for an imprisoned grandmother to the White House on Wednesday.
05/30/18

Kim Kardashian West visits White House to discuss clemency case
Reality star Kim card ash infection just left after visiting the White House a short time ago she was there to discuss prison reform which are commissioner. Just a little less than an hour there Kardashian is pushing for a partner pardon rather for a great grandmother named Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson is serving a life sentence with how parole. For a first time. Drug offense.

