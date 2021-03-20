Transcript for ‘In the Kitchen’ with Sunny Hostin

Everyone and thank you for joining us at ABC news lives for this very special edition of in the kitchen extending the conversation. Every week on ABC our network primetime specials whole nation takes a deeper look at black life in America and unveil some of those are true. Paul Clinton. So the nation episode has a segment called the kids we have the same honest states that are common around the life and conversations are so good wanted to keep the bill. Welcome to the kitchen. We're talking about fate tell me and active but it very curious how many. People who say. I classroom black or written about this young black people who saved bearden read pizzas. Or or did they don't believe and a former religion but they are spiritual. Ultimately that I can find differs with him what they're doing. In the spiritual movements there and organizers was that they have complete faith in their tarot cards or whatever their religious journeys. That it is. So there is. Even in the absence. Organized religion there's still yearning to be long and to experience something outside of the so. And I think that is that it's just a human thing but we are. Our minds and to find a way. And we will fight and and and that and religion and spirituality how you want to whatever euphemism looked for work you want news. We will find as human beings as part of the human condition we what we want there to be. Even if there. Go to Europe it. And yeah. I wouldn't easily imagine that your belief system is different. Your faith journey may be different your the first woman to be a bishop in the AME church east. I think over 215. Year 215. Years ago not found. I'm. Honor you. Brisk and but tapped tell me about your fate. Well I I'm I want Matt. Tacked on to do what he's saying and the myth that we have is that. Africans who came to the Americans. Didn't have a faith didn't have religion. They came already with us as a spiritual being. Believing in one got believing. What would it whenever it was but it it wasn't that they came devoid. Out any faith whatsoever they came with faith. And soul that faith grew in different ways 'cause all three of us come from different directions. But their faith grew in different in different ways and so. So for meat faith is an active later it is something that activate some me to step out on the promises of god and do it. It's an act I I believed that I can do all things that are possible through Jesus Christ has so when that act on it that's my. That's my faith faith is now faith is immediate fate is action faith is wounds meant. I move in the direction. Of what I believe that that's different from hope hope is later on. I hope this what happened. I hope this is going to work I hope this is going to be here I hoped things would be better tomorrow hope this. Over here but faith is today and so would think this to me. It is the the polling that the grant all of my hopes put together. Becomes my faith with us the definition faith it's a substance of things that I'm hoping. For. But my. Is attached to the got hot I believe. And when I asked on what god tells me and when I read. That power of God's word and that power of god being in my life transforms. Everything changes me. It's Holland its height of Mason had a whatever is happening here it is the Christ in me that stands out and went on. When I'm. That's my faith as loaning me just a little bit. And it grows the more on the word that we walked in God's direction. This. The kitchen. Extend the conversation continues at ABC. We. Welcome back to the kitchen. Conversation. We've seen people that say bishop faced this just believing in something you can't even see. But the gap. And you don't really know from a layman's terms how the microwave works but to use. You may not understand how microwaves go through the era new but you pick up your cellphone urine in it you may not understand the cloud that you use it. So the whole Lotta things that we don't seat and we don't fully understand but we use. If you. Well I mean member of the nation of Islam I mean Muslim. Or what someone referred to as the black most from the America under the teachings of the most on realized Mohammed and the honorable missiles are con. And I was actually born and the nation. And Compton California so I actually was praying in Arabic before English. Gary young on a prayer or what a compass face in the east you know and as is their interest and learning. Being in that type of dynamic because growing up are grew up you know blows crips. SP environment so in the midst of that. Having a level of faith. Being the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things not yet seen some translation say not seen but not yet meaning. Your faithful increased to the degree of the evidence that you see. Put into action what you see there comes forth and life so when you see as I was saying. My family do better in certain instances my faith increase when I saw him going worse my faith decreased I didn't really hope too much because again. These are the circumstance so you're in the midst of hail. Living. Trying to find out we're having it. You know as a young black boy come to California youngest of ten children you know that's word and that term and that activity of faith and hope. It's a very difficult relationship. When you are constantly seeing the evidence that is proving to a degree. Thank god must not necessarily be present as what you think but being you see. That. Formal alike pick comes through. You know again with someone does something right you see someone get to a circumstance you see someone who better at a certain point. There is that got there which would have to go to trials as we're tarnish of Islam. Trials are what terrifies me. It's what gives you. That extra boost which must go through something in order to understand and appreciate what to receive literal. You have to go through something so all of this about faith and about whole. You know it was listing because I looked at us it we hear hope all the time. We hear faith all the time but what really is the difference and exit you know he's a two things when a classy but what. Really if they're everywhere it's different Halloween home and saying whoa faith of course one meaning the substance of things hoped for the evidence of things that are not yet seen the fate. Is what it is that you were looking forward to it is what you have in your mind it is what I see that's what I want I'm want to hold on to that thing. A whole is the expectation that that thing will happen. As the bishop was saying so one as an expense net and expectation the other one is already a decision. I don't have the proof yet but I believe it's there it's the belief that easily have a belief and they have an expectation. You know it's adjusting to me you're Muslim. You're Christian. You're quoting saint scripture that's a fact I'm Catholic I hurt the scripture and what does that mean. What you know. We the Judeo Christian heritage heritage. I think the differences. The differences that I believe that Jesus is the sort of guy. And that he died on the cross for my redemption for my sins to be forgiven and that there is internal life. Others believe that Jesus is just one of the sons of or he's just one of the teachers one of the teachers but for me I believe that Jesus what's the sunken. Higher powers seems to me means a oh yes but believe one not a universal possible rank as a definite connects Charles on the other hand admitted it. You believe that there is a higher power. Wolf they note if you question. Do I believe that the world these old news about the years old some. Do I believe that people who wrote books and going to bronze age knew all about the workers of the world and universe. I wanted order master record for a long time here bureau that means dinosaurs there was not a bonus. And still believe that the world was 101000 years those is not possible. Do I give allowance. For people to have whatever they it is that they were and to respect that soon. Do. Just as a person who grew up religious. Ringing. In going to church drew I'd still like is that yes. Drew the picture I think. Drew drew if I goes to move fears about hometowns like that you're going to church if they do and I think that is part. Idea fuming at home as a tradition. It is an African American tradition for me and that I honored tradition of which I was raised with the people Romney participated. And detritus a year from here view not as adjustment tool. Relationship to it but rather as understanding. All of our traditions are valuable. In use before mean it is not that it's not that's not my outlook in life like. I am not. I believe that we. That sometimes when we put. Our faith or hope. In what will be great for us after weird we don't put enough effort into making life better for us while we laws. Right that hit that there is an incredibly long tradition of the on the political level of people preaching hope to black people. As a political mechanism. If you look at campaign on this year's of these BO with Bubba from hope. Or and the hope candidate. But hope is hope as a means enough votes this incredibly powerful. Hope as a political who is awfully. Hope. Hope as a political tool. Miss fifty. And means that you don't the because you have argued you make the change one. If you have the power politically you have the reality did you. They tell you don't worry about that you don't. Magically it will happen. For you and in in political terms that invariably means that wife it will grow into you're. Into your except as. You have to have hope that there will be change that change is always polite society at large will recognize. See you write policies. That recognize. That's problematic. And patent healthy thing. Have been trained that. And means you need and hope. To us what I would rather. Take actions that produce aisle resident bull. The kitchen. Extend the conversation continues at ABC. We. Welcome back to the kitchen. Conversation. Been in the midst of that. Global pandemic. And at least in this country we've loss over 500000. Soul wolves. Thousands every day. And I myself and our family lost both of my husband's parents last month to cope. Com so we we remain in deep grief. So I ask you I'm bishop. And these times it's how you. Maintain your faith. Amidst this pandemic that has affected our community disproportionately. And politically. As well. And how do you counsel others to keep entry. Through. I. Wanted to things that we. For me that we don't look. Is that there is disciplined side to. There are disciplines that are alike habits of devotion that we practice along. And that we practice in the mist of others so I can't. Pray alone and pre resistor and for me it's it's a daily street from the train with others is also strengthening worship is a strength for me. As I give myself to. Also worshipping in communion community is also strengthened me praise Joseph why is strange. And it's a discipline which means practice at regular basis. So during the pandemic unfit to people just don't waste the pandemic. Even in the mist of a pandemic that opportunities. And so take a look at what the pandemic precincts TU has an opportunity. So so over overnight. Overnight everything shut down. And everything was pushed to technology. Push to take now. So wind Buick and high tech situations as we are now as opera ever going to be big. A longtime M and even greater and we are right now perhaps to be high touch and high touch means. Hi tucked in a technical framework means that all of a sudden. People who have never been to church or going to church people who have never been a Imus radio ought or art samples school. All of us the church now is in your house yeah. Churches and I it whether you it church for you is a community. It's it's a sense of traditional community or whether its secret all of us that it is here. And so we're really are carrying out the mandate to got you there for that is the great commission that we can do that we can go you therefore in ways that should. So when the world shut down. And yet I don't think there's just one pandemic I believe there are yes racial pandemic there was economic pandemic and a global health. Law. Three things become ain't perfect storm are. So when when you're close to your sheltering in place and this is a good time for you to practice your spirit just okay let's go with what are your marching orders what which direction. You that doors have closed wood toys that need to be open show me the direction you that's you know has been going to church war. Becomes that stabilizing. Force for him so it's finding. The spiritual discipline that one or should face notion soul. And what does will keep you in on an uncertain increasing times like idiots like it is now but the part. You know that the fear that advises me when I listen to you is that. Don't politicize ho Bob Hope has been politicized. I just think that. Hope is so precious. It has spanned generations it has span centuries. It is helped us now as as it will in the future. But you're correct those people have structure politicized who it that that policy to rise and that was. A don't. Don't do that but. Hope. Will keep you until. The next moment counts it will keep and I can't cash cope with the bank and then on cash object. And hoping the bank but it will keep you until something else there's so. So for me faith is not in that suite behind by faith is not time time Scott faith is my power for right now. For white men. What you say to people manner. Feeling that their faith and hope everything has been chic in. Patty counseled that. While the safest generates for example and for all this has been a little easier because the reality escape people away but it's never done before. What if you had a belief for you didn't. You've got something that he's okay and something as real and as you said dealing with it everything that his spiritual Assam insulin a fiscal counterpart. So the spirituality. Came very real when this is accounts he. The economics hate everything hit so now people are saying. Whether I believed in him spiritually. Something's affecting me physically I found. My friends my colleagues people are grouped with now I'll have a job they don't have a job over thirty million people all rendered. Unemployed at one time. Something bigger is happening something that we've never seen before that affected over a billion people on the earth so. Something that be should. Increase your faith but not only the faith in the tangible physical the money OK but something that we keep going up. In not just the physical not just the mental but these spiritual. In each of the I know god exists because I've seen his creation every day. I see. This woman I've seen his brother that's the faith that increase displeased cannot see it. See something tens of Leo argued that I can break it down scientifically I can put all that get up but stand. I have to bring it down to something that logical scientific. I gotta be real so now we must pool our resources to get that as a people. Help this person do you have something you can hope for with water fool clothing. Can we use with not just the faith but faith without works is dead so we have to put something its action now. God doesn't sink in December wanna give everything to you I gave everything you have a brain you can think ideas we have hands and feet you can walk you can wrap things build something for yourself. I didn't create you to do everything for you are created you so that you can understand. You this is the temple of god now go and make haven't we is self that wants this is what it is. So at this point what are you going to do to make god manifest. In real time in your laptop can you prove it shall be degeneration is not about the talked about the show me you know so it's something about. The activity. Has increased. Now people have. Come together and a lot of ways that they're not showing on certain shoals and on television people have really come together. There has been despair that has been tragedy but there's also been unity at the same time. We have done a lot more. Fool drives a lot more clothing. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.