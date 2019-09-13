Transcript for Klobuchar on ‘Medicare for All’ bill: ‘While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill’

But when it comes to our health care and we're comes to our premiums I go with a doctor's creed which is do no harm. And while Bernie wrote the bell I read the ballot. And on page eight. Bill it is says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it. And that means that 149. Million Americans will no longer be able to have. Their current insurance that's in four years. I don't think that's a bold idea I think it's a bad idea. Out what I favor is something that what Barack Obama wanted to do from the very beginning and that is a public option. A nonprofit. Choice that will bring down the cost of insurance covered twelve million more people and bring down the prices at thirteen million more people that is a bold idea.

