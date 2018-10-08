Transcript for Kobach 'happy' to recuse himself from recount in close Kansas race

A political drama is unfolding in Kansas where results for the Republican primaries for governor. Just got even closer newly discovered voting discrepancies. Have narrowed the lead that the secretary of state Chris call our cat. Suggests a 121 votes Kovac says that he will now recuse himself from overseeing the vote count which is his job as secretary of state.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.