Kristi Noem incorrectly defines habeas corpus during hearing

Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem incorrectly responded to a question on the definition of habeas corpus during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

May 20, 2025

