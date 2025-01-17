Kristi Noem is ‘playing’ for Trump at Senate hearing: Former DHS official
Elizabeth Neumann, the former DHS assistant secretary for counterterrorism, discusses President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of homeland security.
January 17, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Pres. Biden delivers remarks at US Conference of Mayors
- Live
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces replacement for VP-elect Vance's senate seat
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Cold air moving into the East this weekend; possibly snow in Gulf Coast next week; Santa Ana winds forecast next week in Southern CA
Top Stories
Top Stories
Trump's inauguration moving indoors due to weather: Sources1 hour ago
What Supreme Court ruling means for future of TikTok2 hours ago
Firefighter pilots play key role in stopping LA wildfires30 minutes ago
Israel cabinet approves ceasefire, government still to vote3 hours ago
Phased nature of ceasefire ‘really important’: Security expert3 hours ago
Ceasefire deal is moving ‘to the hard part’: Former NSC official4 hours ago
Cousin of killed hostage on ceasefire deal: ‘I’m thrilled of every life saved’4 hours ago
Former US diplomat on how an Israel-Hamas ceasefire may be carried out28 minutes ago
Firefighters race to contain flames before winds pick back upJan 17, 2025
California wildfires leave thousands of kids out of schoolJan 17, 2025
Israeli cabinet approves ceasefire deal4 hours ago
DHS pick Kristi Noem set for confirmation hearingJan 17, 2025
What to expect at Trump’s inaugurationJan 17, 2025
SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster during test flightJan 17, 2025
Firefighters lose homes while battling California blazesJan 17, 2025
A look at the wildfire devastation in historic AltadenaJan 17, 2025
Los Angeles food bank rallies to help wildfire victimsJan 17, 2025
Justin Baldoni sues 'It Ends with Us' co-star Blake Lively and husband Ryan ReynoldsJan 17, 2025
Impact of wildfires on the entertainment industryJan 17, 2025
NYC Mayor Eric Adams meeting with Trump on Friday, his office saysJan 17, 2025
K-9 hero shot after tracking suspected cop killerJan 17, 2025
Police say suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer murdered 7 womenJan 17, 2025
New series ‘Scam Goddess’ investigates cons around the countryJan 17, 2025
Displaced residents up against LA real estate’s biggest threat: price gougingJan 16, 2025
CIA’s deep partnership with Ukrainian intelligenceJan 16, 2025
Father of Israeli-American Hostage on hopes ceasefire deal leads to reunionJan 16, 2025
Fragile Israel, Hamas ceasefire deal hangs in balanceJan 16, 2025
Senators question Trump nominees in confirmation hearingsJan 16, 2025
Giuliani will keep apartments, World Series rings in settlement with election workersJan 16, 2025
Missing girl, 4, found safe after vehicle stolen with her in back seat: PoliceJan 16, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022