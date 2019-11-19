Transcript for Kurt Volker on Biden: ‘I know he respects his duties of higher office’

Why was it you found the allegations against Joseph Biden related to his son number is. Not to be believed simply because I've known vice president former Vice President Biden for a long time I know he Reese. X. His duties of higher office and it's just not so incredible to me that a vice president of United States is going to do anything other than actually has how he sees best for the national interest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.