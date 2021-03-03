First lady visits Connecticut school with education secretary

Dr. Jill Biden wades into the debate over reopening schools with a visit to a school alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
1:46 | 03/03/21

Video Transcript
Either. PC would be anxiety. Children increasing our children. I think because it never had vanished sluggish. He. That maybe you'll see half their routine pat cash. I'm happy hour and it. And. I love that ninja turtles that does that help you re better because ninja turtle at that it doesn't use our dependence on any. Virtually. And that's I think I. Hi. You. And in. And I think. We just know. That we have to get back they. And I think once we get our the teachers vaccinated and we get the American rescue plan asked. Said that like yep ask them I'm.

{"duration":"1:46","description":"Dr. Jill Biden wades into the debate over reopening schools with a visit to a school alongside Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76232252","title":"First lady visits Connecticut school with education secretary","url":"/Politics/video/lady-visits-connecticut-school-education-secretary-76232252"}