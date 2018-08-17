Transcript for Lara Trump offered Omarosa $180K salary: Recording

President comes daughter in law says she is shocked and saddened by the betrayal of former White House state Amoroso mag in medical new men after the release of yet another secret tape. In the latest recording shortly after a La Rosa was fired you can hear Lara trump offering her a 180000. Dollar a year job with the campaign. Making it clear she would be expected to say positive things. On grosso says it proves a president wanted to silence her. Well my leg and yeah. Goodwill. And and then. Yeah writing. The utter. Pain. White House and work out or you don't along don't. This is the third secret recording released by Elmer stash your promotes her book the New York Times is reporting Amoroso could have as many as 200 tapes. The president's lawyer is trying to get Simon and Schuster to stop publication of the book citing a nondisclosure agreement with a publisher says its clients will not be intimidated.

