Transcript for The latest projections for the Democratic primary

Now the polls are close and all fifteen contests and here's what we know. Tonight so far Joseph Biden has won eight states. Tonight Bernie Sanders has won three ECB green and the blue right there of course dose of the State's they've won before South Carolina for Joseph Biden Nevada and New Hampshire. For Bernie Sanders Michael Bloomberg has one victory tonight in American Samoa but we had three states still to come to come Texas. Save Texas right now you've got to almost half the vote coming in Bernie Sanders holding a lead there are over Joseph Biden the state of Maine. Also tonight we're waiting for the reports from state and Maine right now you see. 65% of the vote in and it's a dead tie right now between Bernie Sanders and Joseph Biden of course the big price like 415 delegates. In the state of California. Pull it out right now as well. And it only 8% of the vote is in right now but Brittany Sanders has lead we can say. He's leading right there. And I wanna go to Martha Raddatz with the sanders' campaign because Martha Raddatz ruling out that Bernie Sanders campaign has filed injunction. In the state of California keep the polls open. It's exactly they wanna keep the polls open because of a police say the lines have been so long as they were very long. Up to four hours wait and they also say there are some issues with the voting machines. Bear with some of the technology they're not saying irregularities but they're saying some issues with his new technology. Just quickly if I can hear George as I look around this very very empty stadium here. People just about an hour ago but what's Sanders gave his speech they. Piled out of here as quickly as possible we talk to a couple of them asked them about that night they said they're not worried about it. But clearly release Bernie Sanders must be worried and I have to say especially because of Minnesota and Oklahoma he. One of those states in 2016. And Massachusetts. Probably a pretty crushing defeat for him tonight. Big surprises for treason and says straight Montero synchronicity the pilgrims to the Biden campaign. In California. A long lines is still in California perhaps heartening to them as well because the late voters had been going through voting for them as he's seen. Over the course this evening. Oh that's right George and Anna behind campaign knew they were out. -- organizing outspent here in California we spoke with an advisor earlier in the day he said you have to know where you're delegates are the delegates aren't so they work being very strategic about the time that they were standing. In this date going to areas that they thought that they could pick up delegates. Ed playing a little bit delegate pickup that games a hoping. They can close that margin their goal here in California is not to win California but it is tipped min MI is believed that Bernie Sanders how. As coming. It's if he gets California which is what they seem to think it will likely happen and that was also the goal for them in Texas. That's said they did a lot better tonight. Then they even had plant taking it states that they didn't expect to win and getting delegates and a lot of places. They were still waiting to see the full counts that they get but. Overall I mean. Joseph Biden take it a victory lap here tweeting at Donald Trump you lost tonight he's definitely celebrating. George much better I didn't expect no question I that he recovered thanks very much you don't have a lot of the vote in. From California anybody percent the day we have seen some exit polls. Yes we have of those take a look when did you decide this whole question needless talking about when they were trying to do delegate tough pick up if you will 18% California's. A much lower number than what we disease so much early of course of course an agency. One see how it breaks down. Bernie Sanders and it is the early vote their 42% to Joseph Biden 70% that would put that late decider is. Keep in mind we know there were far few relate to siders in California job I was able to turn that around in this last annulment of 41 to thirty's it was a matter of how how much kitty catch up at how quickly how quickly and how long it takes to count the votes. As well in and timely picking up anything else. We are Georgia we actually have seen the Eagle County we have 99% reporting in a more conservative part of the stay put for this democratic primary. Bernie Sanders on top 47%. To Bloomberg 18%. Yet reverberates hitters loss California for years ago he lost this county as well and the sixers were going to be watching. For California the I five right here in the central valley parishioners at a tough time they're four years ago and in Southern California about 50% of the vote were expecting will come from Southern California and expect to be an expensive media market and again about I think it was about one point five maybe million early votes. From California for the democratic primary there are still cutting some would happen at least in San Diego. Bernie Sanders the winner and Bloomberg look at this 18% he's having an effect area we'll see if he picks up some delegates at a Californians were white you pick up. Texas while you're there as well that's who we are right now in Texas yet George Bush is checking this out right before we came all were almost at 50% right now for Texas. Essentially with out is Houston a week yet Houston and San Antonio Pierce county and here is counting still have no data that's pretty much the rest of the 50%. But you can see you would would. Biden has is he's a coalition of these smaller counties. Parise Enders doing well he won Austin four years ago he wins it again he also picks up for work and some with a ring counties around Dallas Fort Worth but the vote still out half the votes still out and we see Bernie Sanders and in Britain battle warts district del paso. Looks like he's ahead you're going similar to the voters in here. Only 9% though a lot at an edge will be clear about some another thing we're seeing some of these orange counties from Michael Bloomberg he spent north of fifteen million. This is a little deceiving there's only eighteen votes here he'll he'll win that Kelly there's literally only eighteen people voted there are so may be lots of more votes but that's. I just when I swear highlight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.