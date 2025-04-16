Law firm files suit challenging Trump administration's authority to issue tariffs

Senior counsel for Liberty Justice Center Jeffrey Schwab joins ABC News Live to discuss his firm representing a group of five small businesses that have filed a lawsuit against the president.

April 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live